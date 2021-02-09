The next Marvel Champions creative team are starting their run early

Danny Lore and Luciano Vecchio's run on Marvel's Champions series is beginning earlier than originally planned. The duo have been added to March 17's Champions #5, the finale of the series' original creative team of Eve L. Ewing and Bob Quinn.

(Image credit: Toni Infante (Marvel Comics))

"The Champions are done running. The time to stand up and fight is here," reads Marvel's description of Champions #5. "But can they win when an entire government is aligned against them? And if they can't....where do the Marvel Universe's next generation of heroes go from here?"

Neither the publisher nor the parties involved have explained the reason for this change, however, the page-count of the issue has not changed - so presumably Lore and Quinn are taking over the story Ewing and Quinn intended to write and draw on their own.

(Image credit: Toni Infante (Marvel Comics))

Lore and Vecchio's run will begin in force with April 21's Champions #6 with a story arc titled 'Killer App.' The titular app is software introduced to help enforce the anti-teen superhero law (known colloquially as 'Kamala's Law') introduced in the recent 'Outlawed' crossover. The teen heroes the Champions, of course, are fighting against that law - and this software.

"The Champions tried fighting fair. Now it's time to fight dirty," reads Marvel's synopsis for Champions #6. "A sinister corporation is cheating the system to try to keep Kamala's Law on the books, so the Champions infiltrate the company to take it down from the inside."

"But the company's wildly popular self-help app is already turning public perception against teen super heroes," it continues. "Can the Champions wage war on a trend? And how dirty will their hands get before it's over?"

