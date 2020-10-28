The Medium: Everything we know about the upcoming horror game

During the May Inside Xbox presentation, Microsoft showcased a bunch of new games that were coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. But one of the games that caught most of our attention was The Medium, an upcoming horror game developed by Bloober Team, the company behind games like Layers of Fear, Observer, and the 2019 Blair Witch game.

Now, Bloober Team brings another psychological horror game. Only this time, you’ll have to cross the world of the living and the dead to solve the mysteries revolving around a great tragedy.

If you want to know more, here are all the details and everything we know about The Medium.

The Medium release date is set for December 10, 2020, just a month after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S debut on November 10.

The Medium story

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

The Medium is set in Krakow, Poland, in the late 90s. You’ll play as, you guessed it, a medium named Marianne.

After being haunted by her visions, Marianne decides to go to an abandoned hotel in Krakow where she’s set to discover the mysteries behind a terrible tragedy that happened years ago. You’ll have to use your ability to travel between the real world, and the spirit world to uncover mysteries and find out what’s going on.

According to The Medium’s official website , we’ve only seen half so far, although it feels like we’ve seen less than that. We don’t know much about the story or how we are involved in it. Bloober Team is really good at hiding the real meaning of their games until much later into the story, so we shouldn’t expect to find out more about Marianne, her visions, and the tragedy that happened in Krakow.

That being said, we do know The Medium will focus on perspective and duality. We’re not only talking about Marianne’s ability to travel between worlds, but the story as a whole is meant to give you different perspectives on what you know and what you think it’s the truth. As they say, there are two sides to every story.

The Medium is coming to Xbox Series X, Series X, and PC as well

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As of right now, The Medium will only be available on the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, and PC. Sadly, the game won’t be coming to the current-gen consoles.

In an Inside Xbox interview , Jacek Zieba, The Medium Game Producer, explains how the power of the upcoming Xbox consoles had the necessary power they needed to fulfill their vision.

Fortunately for PC gamers., The Medium will also come to PC and is already listed on Steam .

The Medium brings back Silent Hill memories

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

Many people thought about Silent Hill when The Medium was first revealed. The unsettling atmosphere and eerie music that reminded you of the Silent Hill series aren’t just a coincidence.

During an interview with Bloober Team’s Wojciech Piejko and Jacek Zieba, they explain how most people from their team are inspired by the Silent Hill series, and how The Medium is like a love letter to Silent Hill. Not only that but the legendary Akira Yamaoka, famous Silent Hill composer, is also in charge of The Medium soundtrack alongside Arkadiusz Reikowski from Bloober Team.

That being said, they also explain how The Medium is a completely different game. It has its own story while still bringing a Silent Hill vibe.

The Medium will introduce a unique Dual-Reality gameplay

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

The main premise of The Medium is the ability to travel between worlds. You’ll be able to explore the real world, and the spirit world at the same time. Bloober Team is calling this Dual-Reality gameplay. It’s a unique feature that’ll let you be in both worlds at the same time. We first saw this game mechanic in action during a gameplay Showcase video .

When playing in Dual-Reality, the game will show Marianne, in both the real world and the spirit world. You’ll move in both worlds at the same time, exploring the differences between them, and interacting with different objects to solve puzzles.

Both worlds are intertwined, so some things you do in the real world will affect the spirit world and vice versa.

Besides changing hair color, Marianne also has different abilities in the Spirit World. One of them is her Out of Body ability, which lets her leave her physical body behind to explore the spirit world. You can only do this for a certain amount of time or it’ll start affecting your physical body.

Also, Marianne has other psychic abilities inside the Spirit World, such as Spirit Blasts which you can use to attack spirits or use it to interact with objects in the Spirit World that might also affect the real world. These abilities are not infinite, and Marianne will have to “recharge” with the help of energy Spots.