The Last of Us Part 2 sales top 10 million copies

Naughty Dog has revealed that The Last of Us Part 2 has now sold over 10 million copies as of earlier this year.

The developer revealed the new figure in a recent blog post (opens in new tab) on its website that focuses on the franchise's future. With all those sales in the bag, you can probably see why the company is feeling quite chipper about the future. It shows that the adventure game has continued to sell well, building upon the 4 million sales it racked up just two days after launch (opens in new tab). At the time, that was enough to make The Last of Us Part 2 "the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever".

Naughty Dog has lots else to reveal, too. The first The Last of Us Part 1 is getting a remake on PS5 which releases September 2, 2022 and is coming to PC later. You're also getting a massive standalone multiplayer game set in San Francisco, though you'll need to wait until next year for more news on that one.

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann has also teased that he's working on an announced game, while The Last of Us TV show is due to wrap up filming today (June 10). If that wasn't enough, we also got some set images of Joel and Ellie from the show, which are very wholesome indeed.

In short, The Last of Us fans are eating pretty good right now.

