The Last of Us 2 players discover you can't damage the PS3 you can find in-game

The Last of Us 2 player has discovered you can't damage the PS3 you can find in-game.

As you may already know if you've been jumping into Naughty Dog's sequel, there are plenty of Last of Us 2 easter eggs to find, including some PlayStation consoles and games. As you can see from the image posted on Reddit, the cabinet housing the PS3 is littered with bullet holes, but the console itself remains unscathed.

As another player points out in the Reddit post replies, it may have to do with licensing. In Kinda Funny Games' big Last of Us 2 spoiler cast with Neil Druckmann, Ashely Johnson, and Troy Baker, host Greg Miller asks Druckmann what it was like to get the license rights to put a PlayStation Vita in the game. Druckmann says it was "tougher than it should have been", and added that they "couldn't crack the screen" when it dropped.

As seen in gameplay footage prior to the release of The Last of Us 2, Ellie sneaks up on a character playing a Vita , which is playing music from Hotline Miami. The Vita is dropped to the ground during the encounter, and as the camera pans back up you can see the handheld console is unaffected by the sudden drop.

With a lot of attention to detail, some easter eggs are still being discovered in the world of The Last of Us 2. Most recently, a fan of the show Supernatural revealed that there's a The Last of Us 2 Supernatural easter egg, with nods to actors Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins.

