The Justice League happiness prisons create a new multiverse in Dark Crisis #4

Dark Crisis is taking over the entire DC Universe – and in September, it will even introduce a new multiverse tied directly to the Flash. Originally reported by CBR (opens in new tab), Dark Crisis #4 confirms Pariah's Justice League hero-based "happiness prisons" and sees the birth of a new multiverse.

Written by Joshua Williamson and illustrated by Daniel Sampere, Dark Crisis #4 follows the Flash family's discovery that their lost member, Barry, isn't exactly dead – his essence has been used to build an entire world. But that's not all. Pariah has done the same with the Justice League members he killed, creating an entire multiverse from the essences of Earth-0's mightiest heroes.

Dark Crisis #4 cover by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

However, it doesn't seem like Pariah has been completely successful in his mission. In the solicit text for Dark Crisis #4, DC notes that "Pariah's attempt to restore the infinite Multiverse reaches a breaking point," which indicates a point of no return.

Meanwhile, on Earth-0, Deathstroke continues his plan to eliminate legacy heroes for good, and Jon Kent's rag-tag Justice League replacement attempt to keep up with an ever-growing list of problems.

Dark Crisis #4 features two covers by Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez, as well as variants by Rachel and Terry Dodson, Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund, Nathan Szerdy, and Brett Booth and Jonathan Glapion, which can be seen below.

Image 1 of 4 Dark Crisis #4 variant cover by Brett Booth and Jonathan Glapion (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4 Dark Crisis #4 variant cover by Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4 Dark Crisis #4 variant cover by Nathan Szerdy (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4 Dark Crisis #4 variant cover by Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4

Dark Crisis #4 hits shelves September 6.

Look for more news about new September DC titles and its full September solicitations later this month.

How will Dark Crisis rank among every DC Crisis event ever?