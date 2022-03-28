The Full Monty's original cast and creators are set to reunite for Disney Plus and Hulu revival series

The Full Monty cast is set to reunite for a brand-new series based on the BAFTA-winning comedy, 25 years after it was first released.

Robert Caryle (Trainspotting), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), and more are teaming up with Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy once again, as they reprise their roles from the 1997 hit film, and clue us in on what their characters have been up to for the past two decades.

As it tells another tale of working class people facing off against capitalism in "bright" and "silly" ways, the show will "follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors," according to its official synopsis.

The eight-parter, which will be hosted on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US, will also feature returning stars Hugo Speer (Shadow and Bone), Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground), Steve Huison (The Royle Family), Will Snape (Gentleman Jack), Lesley Sharp (Scott and Bailey), and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins).

As it stands, it's unclear as to who'll be getting their kit off in the name of community again. But given that the series is naming itself after the movie, it's safe to assume that some of them will be at least.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

"We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on," Slumdog Millionaire scribe Beaufoy said in a prepared statement.

"Twenty-five years ago, Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them," Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA, Disney added.

"We're delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney Plus to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can't wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters."

Production is said to have commenced filming today (March 28) in both Sheffield and Manchester.

Alice Nutter and Beaufoy are on board as writers, while the latter executive produces alongside his former The Full Monty collaborator Uberto Pasolini. Andrew Chaplin (Witless) will direct, while Simon Lewis (Three Girls) will produce.

The Full Monty is available to stream on Disney Plus UK now. If you fancy postponing your rewatch until nearer the show's premiere, however, check out our list of the best comedy movies for some viewing inspiration.