The Flash leaked as Fortnite's next crossover character

It seems The Flash has been outed as Fortnite's next crossover skin, and it looks like he'll be available in the item shop and as a prize in an upcoming tournament.

The news was first leaked over at Fortnite News, and then the official Fortnite Twitter account seemingly confirmed The Flash Fortnite skin in a video teasing an incoming character that's "really, really... really fast."

According to Fortnite News, The Flash skin is coming to the Fortnite item shop soon, but ahead of that you'll be able to win it in a tournament. The upcoming Fortnite Flash Cup is reportedly a Duos tournament happening on February 10 and lasting for a single day like earlier tournaments of its kind.

Since Epic hasn't revealed the news itself, it's hard to say anything for sure, but you can bet The Flash skin will be available as a standalone purchase from the item shop and as part of a bundle with some other cosmetics. It's likely that the top Duos team in each region will take home the whole cosmetic pack.

This is the latest in a long list of Fortnite crossover skins, which includes Daryl and Michonne from The Walking Dead, Sarah Connor and T-800 from The Terminator, and the Predator from... The Predator. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but fans are pretty sure a Fortnite Tomb Raider skin is on its way.

