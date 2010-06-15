The Evolution of Emily Blunt

Emily bagged another role in a telly drama, but she only appeared in the one episode: 'War Games.'

Foyle's War follows a detective working in Hastings during World War 2. The show is the brainchild of Anthony 'Stormbreaker' Horowitz, and it recently started airing its seventh series.

Emily played Lucy Markham, a young lass who is struggling to maintain the family farm. Her role was pretty small though; Foyle evidently had bigger fish to fry that week.



Putting it bluntly: Emily doesn't stick in the mind long after this brief appearance.