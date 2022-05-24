The Duffer bros have a secret Stranger Things spinoff idea

Ahead of Stranger things season 4, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that they have a super secret idea for a Stranger Things spinoff.

In an emailed interview with Variety (opens in new tab), the Duffer brothers confirmed their idea for a spinoff project that would follow the end of Stranger Things and take place in the same universe.

"We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it," the brothers wrote. "We think everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different."

Only one other person knows the details, and that's Mike Wheeler himself.

Only one other person knows the details, and that's Mike Wheeler himself.

"But somehow Finn Wolfhard – who is one crazy smart kid – correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!"

Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to premiere in two parts, with Volume 1 hitting Netflix this week and Volume 2 premiering in July. The first six episodes have a runtime of around 1 hour 15 minutes while the mid-season finale clocks in at a whopping 2 hours and 30 minutes. And we still have part two and a fifth season to look forward to. While it seems like a lot of ground will be covered, we're excited to see what else the Duffer brothers have in store for the world of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 premieres May 27. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now or see our interview with David Harbour for even more on the new episodes.