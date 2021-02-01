The Division 2 next-gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S is out now

The Division 2 next-gen update is out now with patch 12.1, alongside the imminent Resident Evil crossover event.

First up, the new Division 2 update introduces the big next-gen upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. As you can read over on the Ubisoft forums, the new patch introduces 4K visuals and 60 frames per second support for all three platforms.

The Patch Notes for Title Update 12.1 are available. Read up on the New Apparel Event: Resident Evil, Reanimated Global Event changes as well as Optimization Station Cost changes!Patch Notes >> https://t.co/rsPofGMtPn pic.twitter.com/W3qc9x1hAnFebruary 1, 2021

Next, the new patch introduces the Resident Evil crossover event with The Division 2, which launches tomorrow on February 2. Announced earlier this month at the Resident Evil Showcase, the new crossover event introduces STARS-themed outfits for player characters in Ubisoft's game, which are earned through apparel keys.

Additionally, you'll be able to collect seven new back trophies and four new patches throughout the limited-time event, which runs until next week on February 15. Every day while the event is on, you'll be able to undertake new STARS Assault and STARS Support projects, each of which will reward you with the aforementioned patches and trophies.

Elsewhere, there's regular updates and fixes available for various aspects of The Division 2, in particular the Optimization Stations. Firstly, all optimization costs are reduced by 75%, and all optimization material crafting recipe costs have been reduced by 50%. Ubisoft's patch notes mention that, with these changes, players should be able to optimize their gear every hour, with the final tier of gear optimization taking roughly two hours.

For our list of the very best weapons and armor items you can get your hands on in Ubisoft's game, head over to our The Division 2 Exotics guide for more.