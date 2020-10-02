The Boys season 2, episode 8 release date and time: when will the finale air on Amazon?

The Boys season 2, episode 8 marks the finale of a season that has shocked and surprised in equal measure. Thankfully, outside of the first week, the release schedule has been anything but – giving us a dose of Compound V-fuelled action every Friday.

Still, there are those of you who will be itching to find out The Boys season 2, episode 8 release date and (more crucially) the release time for the finale. Especially given how last week ended. Mind. Blown.

So, if you want to get in on the ground floor and avoid anyone spoiling The Boys season 2 finale for you, here’s precisely when you can watch the eighth and final episode on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys season 2, episode 8 release date is Friday, October 9. That’s the easy part. The case of the actual time you can watch it is a little more complex, however.

The finale release time should be midnight Pacific/3am Eastern/8am BST. But, in recent weeks, some episodes have been pushed out early on Amazon. Our advice? Set an alarm and get up well before then; there’s every chance The Boys season 2 finale could get a surprise early release.

Why The Boys season 2 is releasing weekly

Show creator Eric Kripke has revealed in an interview with Collider that the decision to go weekly after the first three episodes was not Amazon's.

"It came from the producers… we’re the ones who pitched them. A lot of people over there were actually reluctant because it was a new idea or they don’t do it that often. We really wanted it and Amazon ended up agreeing that they’d give it a try," Kripke said.

Why? "Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge,” explained Kripke.

"Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge," explained Kripke.

"People burn through it in a week or two. There's an intense amount of activity and then it sort of fades…. There's so many great moments in season 2, we want to give it time to marinate so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy."