New The Boys trailer shows a season 1 returning character and a Seven betrayal

The Boys season 2 is approaching its endgame. The trailer for the upcoming seventh episode teases as much, with the Seven now seemingly irreversibly fractured, Lamplighter in cahoots with The Boys, and a returning character from the first season – all of which could be about to throw a Supe-shaped spanner in the works for Homelander and Stormfront.

So, Jonah Vogelbaum is back. He was last seen being interrogated by Homelander during the tail-end of the Amazon Prime show’s first season. Honestly, we presumed he was dead – but that’s clearly not the case, even if he’s looking a little worse for wear.

“What was he like?” Butcher asks the retired Vought scientist about Homelander, the Supe he cared for while growing up. The reply? “When he was a boy, he was quite sweet.”

Now, Homelander is not-so-sweet. He informs the braying crowd in The Boys trailer that he’s identified Starlight as a mole in the Seven. It seems, officially, Vought’s premiere team of Supes has lost yet another member after both Deep and A-Train were made to leave the group across the past two seasons.

It’s another former Seven Supe that Homelander should be keeping an eye on this week, though. In one scene from the trailer, Shawn Ashmore’s Lamplighter is seen leading a breakout alongside Hughie.

Then, there’s the small, unresolved matter of Becca and her son, Ryan. Homelander introduces the pair to his official “girlfriend” Stormfront this week. “I think we’ll be around more,” Homelander says. Judging by the look on Becca’s face, she’s probably hoping Ryan quite literally pushes back once more on his devious daddy.

