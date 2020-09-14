The Boys preview teases Terror the dog, Butcher fighting a Supe, and a Homelander massacre

Need to know what’s up next on The Boys season 2? The preview for the Amazon Prime Video show’s fifth episode this year offers up a taste of things to come, showcasing the return of Butcher’s dog Terror, as well as Homelander going HAM with his laser eyes…

“Black Noir is here,” grumbles Butcher, as the ripple effect of last week’s episode – which saw Butcher temporarily reunite with his wife Becca while Black Noir tracked him down – leads to the Brit seemingly going one-on-one with Black Noir in unarmed combat.

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, there are more diabolical goings-on in The Boys come Friday. Not least of which is Homelander apparently turning scores of people into little more than ash and dust, courtesy of his fiery-red lasers.

After Doppelganger’s death – and Homelander taking off the shackles by quite literally killing ‘himself’ in a none too subtle metaphor – is this the inevitable next step for the leader of the Seven?



But it’s not all doom and bleedin’ gloom. Butcher’s dog Terror, glimpsed briefly in the first season, is back. The portly pooch plays a large role in the comics, so his fuller introduction here could give some hope to fans hoping to see certain doggo-related scenes making the leap from the pages and panels of Garth Ennis’ comics to the small screen.

“Season 2 is like season one on Compound V. It’s really, truly, next-level diabolical," Karl Urban told Total Film and GamesRadar+ last month. On this evidence, and with how the season has been so far, it’s not hard to see why.

Start planning out your weeks with our look at The Boys season 2 release schedule.