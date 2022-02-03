The Book of Boba Fett includes a Yoda Easter egg you really have to listen out for

Were you paying attention during The Book of Boba Fett episode 6? Hidden among the surprise cameos and serious CGI improvements was a subtle, sweet Easter egg paying homage to everyone’s (second) favorite little green guy in a galaxy far, far away.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett follow. If you haven’t seen the episode, look away now.

During Luke Skywalker and Grogu’s walk through the forest – complete with the Jedi Master giving Baby Yoda a little Force push to help him keep up – a short segment of John Williams' "Yoda’s Theme" can be heard. Take a listen.

// tbobf book of boba fett spoilers•••oh yoda’s theme right here:( pic.twitter.com/qpDD05q1iUFebruary 2, 2022 See more

This particular version is a re-configured score by Ludwig Göransson, but still hits the nostalgia spot. Excerpts of Yoda's Theme have also been used across all three main trilogies, last heard in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Grogu, meanwhile, has his own path to walk down. The most recent episode saw Luke offer him a choice between staying and learning the way of the Jedi or returning back to Din Djarin.

From its low-key starting point, The Book of Boba Fett has suddenly become a celebration of all things Star Wars. The Mandalorian’s return was a definitive nod to the franchise’s future, while the prequels got a shoutout in the form an N1 Starfighter. Even the video games have been squeezed in, with scrapped title 1313 and Jedi Fallen: Order all finding their way into the Disney Plus spin-off in some capacity.

