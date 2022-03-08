The Batman screening disrupted by live bat released by audience member

A screening of The Batman was disrupted by a live bat being released into the theater by an audience member.

The incident occurred at the Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis in Austin, Texas, with CBS Austin sharing footage that shows theater staff explaining to guests how they plan to remove the bat from the theater.

"Local animal control was immediately contacted, and they have been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, associate and animal safety," a Cinépolis spokesperson said in a statement (via Variety ). "To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we’ve added additional security and are checking all bags upon guest entry."

The theater said that the majority of viewers chose to stay and finish watching the movie with the bat flying around the room, as well as confirming that it was a prank and not intended to harm anyone.

The Batman made $134 million in the US over its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening so far of 2022. It's also only the second movie released during the pandemic to make more than $100 million in one weekend (the first was Spider-Man: No Way Home ).

The movie sees Robert Pattinson take on the role of the Caped Crusader in director Matt Reeves' take on the character. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell also star.