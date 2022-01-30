The Anacrusism players have already slain a billion aliens in the co-op shooter

The new co-operative shooter from former Valve and Riot developers, The Anacrusism, has seen over 200,000 players sign up and play since it launched earlier this month.

In the same timescale, players have taken down a staggering one billion aliens – in-game, of course – even though the game is currently only available as part of Xbox's Game Preview Program and Steam's Early Access scheme.

Founded by Portal and Left 4 Dead writer, Chet Faliszek, alongside Kimberley Voll, who had previously worked as a designer at Riot, new studio Stray Bombay is seemingly delighted with the reception of the game has received thus far.

In a bubbly statement posted to the game's Steam page, studio co-founder Faliszek said: "Seeing the community jump feet first into the Anacrusis in this first week has been fantastic.

"We've seen a huge surge in players from Game Pass and lots of positive responses from PC fans as well. We've got a lot of work ahead of us and all the feedback that's come in has been hugely appreciated.

"We're continuing to create more game content and refine what's there as we work on new features like mod support and the upcoming Challenge Track," Faliszek added (thanks, NME ).

The Anacrusis is a new four-play, cooperative shooter, where you and three other players will need to use teamwork and an assortment of weapons, grenades, and perks to power up and fight your way through hordes of terrifying aliens. It'll feel familiar to you if you've already spent time with the Left 4 Dead games – or even Back 4 Blood – offering simple, linear gameplay, albeit with a few sneaky twists along the way.

Check out our The Anacrusis tips for help ensuring you and your team of survivors make it out alive as you explore the stranded, alien-infested starship.