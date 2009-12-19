The 5 most talked about stories of the week

A lot of stuff happens in the world of games every week - some of which you might have missed. Here's a quick round-up of what we considered to be the most talked about news stories of the past five days....

EA says 'NO' to No Russian level

In an interview with CVG, an EA spokesperson reveals that it wouldn't have included the MW2's controversial airport terrorism stage.Read more...

PS3 had best games in 2009, says Metacritic

According to web review aggregation service Metacritic, PS3 was the best console in 2009 in terms of quality releases.Read more...





At the SpikeVideo Game Awards a new Halo Reach trailerwas debutedwhich included plans for a Beta next spring.Read more...

Gran Turismo 5 gets dissed

In an interview Aaron Greenberg, Microsoft's product management director he was dismissive of Gran Turismo 5 (surprised?), saying Halo: Reach would be the big game of 2010.Read more...

New Medal of Honor looks like MW2

We got our first look at Medal of Honor gameplay footage - andit reminds usa lotof Modern Warfare 2...Watch the video

Dec 18, 2009