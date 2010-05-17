The 21 Most Insane Movie Shoots

The Movie: A dark, modern take on HG Wells’ classic sci-fi story.

The Madness: Val Kilmer – a handful at the best of times – was going through a divorce, and decided at the last moment he wanted his role to be 40% smaller . The script couldn’t be altered, so instead he swapped roles, handing his heroic part to the ill-fitting David Thewlis.

Original director Richard Stanley was fired days into shooting (Kilmer’s influence is suspected) and with the hiring of John Frankenheimer the script evaporated and was rewritten during production. After production Frankenheimer said there were two things he would never do: climb Mount Everest or work with Val Kilmer again.

