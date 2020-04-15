Cheap Nintendo Switch deals - the Switch Lite is back in stock, so get yours while you can

Sound the alarm, the Nintendo Switch Lite is back in stock and you can get some cheap Nintendo Switch deals right now. That's big news: due to the current crisis, the console has been sold out pretty much everywhere, and stock levels were fluctuating wildly.

Cheap Nintendo Switch deals are now available at a variety of stores including Game, Very, John Lewis, and Currys. Better still, they're very reasonable in cost - the Currys bundles are actually cheaper than a lot of the competition. For example, you can get a Grey Nintendo Switch Lite with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and six months of Spotify Premium for just £239. That's a pleasant change. Other, more opportunistic sellers have hiked up prices way beyond the RRP because of the console's scarcity.

Elsewhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite has made a surprise return for £199 on Amazon (but only in grey, turquoise and yellow). That's a quid cheaper than normal. The console is also available in solo or bundle-form at Game or solo at John Lewis.

Regardless of what you choose, it's good timing. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive hit right now, so still being able to grab the console is a very welcome surprise.

Not got your Animal Crossing order in yet? You can get the latest prices with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals page. If you're after the best prices for loads of other great titles, we've compared plenty over on our cheap Nintendo Switch game sales hub. We've also got you covered for the best Nintendo Switch accessories, so don't forget to check them out.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 on Amazon

At the time of writing, you could still pick up a Switch Lite from Amazon. This might be your last chance for a few weeks to get one at the regular asking price. Stock for the normal Nintendo Switch has long gone nationwide now, too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + 6 months of Spotify Premium | £239 at Currys (save £7.99)

Currys has a variety of offers on right now, but the best one would have to be this bundle that gets you Breath of the Wild thrown in. That game almost never sees a discount, so getting it for less with the console is great. Also available in Yellow and Turqouise.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Luigi's Mansion 3 | £239.99 on Very

It's tough to get your hands on a Switch Lite bundle at all right now, so being able to pick up one for less than normal - as is the case on Very - is great news. Luigi's Mansion 3 is a great choice, and we'd highly recommend it. Available in Yellow or Grey.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Bundles and consoles available at Game

There's a broad range of solo consoles and bundles on offer at Game, and most of them are great value for money. You can pick up everything from Breath of the Wild with a console to Witcher 3 and a Switch Lite.View Deal

What's the difference between the Switch Lite and the standard Switch, though? It's all about portability and price. Although the Lite is a good chunk less expensive, it also lacks many of the original model's features. For instance, it can only be used in handheld mode and doesn't have detachable controllers. All the same, it's still a great experience, and perfect for the couch or while in the garden.

For more console offers, don't miss our page of cheap Nintendo Switch bundles . If you need a break from gaming at all, we'd recommend checking out the freshest Disney Plus bundles - they're cheaper than you think and packed with shows and movies to watch.