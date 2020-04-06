Are these the last Nintendo Switch Lite deals in the UK that aren't a complete rip-off?

All forms of the Nintendo Switch have been sold out at most stores across the country for over a week now with stock not listed as returning for months at some places. This has led many opportunistic sellers to hike up prices way beyond the RRP.

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite though has just made a surprise return though at Very.co.uk at the regular price of £199.99. This is the only place we've seen in the entire UK retail scene with stock at the regular price (forget about any sort of discount right now, folks) and you can get it in yellow, grey or turquoise.

There's more though, as a brand new colour Nintendo Switch Lite is coming April 24th, in Coral (also, know as pink). Most stores stopped taking orders for this ages ago, but we've just spotted some at Amazon for £199.99.

Usually, we'd not be particularly impressed with deals that are just the standard asking price. But we've seen so many retailers jack up prices to take advantage of the huge increase in demand of all forms of the Nintendo Switch, so seeing a reliable retailer with stock at the standard price is a great find. Seriously, we don't reckon stock will still be there by the end of the day.

It's good timing on Very's part. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive hit right now, so still being able to grab the console is a very welcome surprise. Not got your Animal Crossing order in yet? You can get the latest prices with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals guide. If you're after the best prices for loads of other great titles, we've compared loads over on our cheap Nintendo Switch game sales page. We've also got you covered for the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 at Very

At the time of writing, you could still pick up a Switch Lite from Very.co.uk. This might be your last chance for a few weeks to get one at asking price. The regular-sized Nintendo Switch stock has long gone nationwide now after all. There are also some bundles with a game for £239.99 available too.

Coral Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 at Amazon

Releasing April 24th, you have a little bit longer to wait for this one, but it's either sold at other stores or prices have crept up to around £240. We think stock of this one will be very limited anyway compared to the main three, so this is a great opportunity to get it for the correct price.

What's the difference between the Switch Lite and the standard Switch, though? It's all about portability and price. Although the Lite is a good chunk less expensive, it also lacks many of the original's features. For instance, it can only be used in handheld mode and doesn't have detachable controllers. All the same, it's still a great experience.