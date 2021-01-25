Super Bowl 2021 live stream, date, and time: how to watch Super Bowl LV from anywhere

Don't get caught scrambling on match day, here's everything you need to know about sorting your viewing party with a Super Bowl live stream to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs online or on TV. And if you fancy treating yourself to a new TV, there are some excellent Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.

It's a year of firsts for Tom Brady, with his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers culminating in the first time a Super Bowl will be hosted by one of the playing teams. The Buccs are one of the few teams to have only had one shot at the Lombardi so far - and secured it. 2003's win against the Raiders will certainly be ringing in veteran players' ears as they walk onto the field, but the quarterback they face was only seven when that previous game was played.

Patrick Mahomes, QB of the reigning champions and the second youngest to win a Super Bowl, will take his Chiefs to the big game once again this year. The new kid on the block is poised to take on one of the biggest names in the league's history, and one of the oldest still kicking (or throwing). Here's how to watch Super Bowl LV from anywhere in the world with all the local start times.

How to watch Super Bowl LV online 2021's Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, February 7 at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT (11.30pm GMT). Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is playing host to this year's championship game, marking Florida's second Super Bowl in a row. CBS has broadcast rights to this year's big game in the US, but if you're tuning in from the UK you'll be able to watch live and ad-free on the BBC. Want to watch from somewhere else in the word? Picking up a secure VPN will allow you to watch Super Bowl LV with a range of streams from across the globe.

Super Bowl LV will be a game of two arms with both the Chiefs and the Buccs playing a strong throw. However, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire showing early promise on the ground this season and Mahomes using his legs more and more over the last few weeks, Tampa Bay can't rest by simply watching the sky.

Week 12's matchup certainly saw this in action, with Mahomes and Hill on fire for three passing touchdowns. Brady nearly managed to meet them in the middle, bringing his own arm to the game for two touchdown passes to Mike Evans, but the final 27-24 score is likely weighing on the Buccs minds as they prepare for the championship event.

Not only that, but Sunday's divisional championships saw Brady throw three interceptions to give the Packers a glimmer of hope - and the ability to close a pretty solid gap left by the first half. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' defense has shown a step up in its ability to stop such explosive throws, putting a stop to the Bills in the playoffs as well.

Two league giants will face off on Sunday, February 7, and one of them will have a home team desperate for a look at the Lombardi behind them. You won't want to miss a second of this matchup, so here's how to watch a Super Bowl 55 live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from anywhere in the world

US and UK viewers will be able to watch Super Bowl LV on CBS and BBC iPlayer respectively, but these services are geolocked. That means you'll only be able to access their streams from the country they were designed to be viewed in. If you're away from home, that can mean a frustrating shut out - but there is a way you can still catch the big game.

A VPN not only offers safer and more secure browsing on the web, but can also mask important data about yourself from the sites that you visit. A common feature included in many VPN services is the ability to not only hide your location from these sites, but to select a new one as well. That means your IP address appears as if it is in a different country when you're trying to access a Super Bowl live stream that may be geo-blocked in your location.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Express VPN is one of the most popular VPN software out there - and for good reason. We rate it as the best VPN app and service available right now, with super-fast speeds and excellent security. Not only that, but thanks to a wide compatibility across Fire TV (not for iPlayer though), Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile you'll be able to watch the big game on the big screen as well. Plus, annual plans also come with three months extra for free right now with an easy 30-day money-back guarantee if you do change your mind. It's worth noting, however, that Express VPN is currently unable to stream BBC iPlayer on Amazon Fire sticks right now. If this was your preferred play, we'd recommend checking out NordVPN instead. You'll still find that excellent 30-day guarantee on offer here as well. To watch Super Bowl LV using a VPN, simply install your software and select a new location from the list on offer. Once connected, you'll be browsing the web and enjoying content as if you're in that selected location.

(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

How to watch a Super Bowl LV live stream in the US

CBS is offering coverage of the Super Bowl this year, which means you'll be able to easily tune in from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT if you currently receive the channel through your cable package or through the CBS website. If, however, you don't have access to CBS through cable, you'll also be able to watch using the channel's own streaming service. CBS All Access will also offer a full Super Bowl live stream this year, and at just $5.99 a month it's far cheaper than taking out a new cable subscription. The best news, however, is that there's currently a seven day free trial up for grabs which could net you a free Super Bowl live stream. FuboTV is your second option. The streaming service offers content from the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and more top channels, in a monthly package that will normally cost you $64.99. It's been a go-to for catching NFL games this season, but there's never been a better time to take advantage of the free trial than right before the biggest game of the year.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free in the UK

If you're in the UK, there's very little you have to do to tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday February 7. Simply tune into BBC One ahead of kickoff at 11.30pm GMT. The BBC will be showing the game live on TV and through the BBC iPlayer web player and app. Sky will also be providing a Super Bowl live stream through its Sky Sports service, which can also be accessed using a NowTV pass as well. If you're currently away from the UK, you can catch the big game on these services by picking up a high-quality VPN as mentioned earlier in this guide.

Watch a Super Bowl LV live stream in Canada

TSN and CTV are both offering free linear coverage of the Super Bowl in Canada this year, with kickoff scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. However, if you're after more sports content, there's another option out there. DAZN is your destination for catching a Super Bowl live stream in Canada. The streaming service has been providing Canadian NFL fans with coverage of the entire season this year, and now you can pick up a one-month free trial ahead of the big game as well. Usually costing just CA$20 a month ($150 a year), DAZN brings NFL Game Pass, RedZone access, and plenty more NFL original content to Canada at a bargain price. Plus you're also getting exclusive access to Premier League and Champions League soccer as well.

Watch Super Bowl 55 in Australia