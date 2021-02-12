Suicide Squad crashes Teen Titans Academy in first DC Infinite Frontier crossover

The first inter-title crossover in DC's upcoming 'Infinite Frontier' era will be a story arc that occurs between the third issues of new series launches Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy. How does it all start? Amanda Waller wants to recruit one of the Titans' newest members into her squad.

"Task Force X finds a new target, and it leads the clandestine team right to Teen Titans Academy," reads DC's description of Suicide Squad #3. "The devious and driven Amanda Waller continues her quest to form a more powerful Squad, and next on her list: the Titans' new speedster, Bolt. But when the mysterious Red X gets in the way, he becomes Waller's next target."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Eduardo Pansica (DC)) Suicide Squad #3 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gerald Parel (DC))

Robbie Thompson and Eduardo Pansica's Suicide Squad #3 then passes the crossover baton to Teen Titans Academy #3 by Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval.

"Hunted by the deadly Task Force X, the new students of Titans Academy will have to grow up fast or risk losing one of their own even faster," reads the description of Teen Titans Academy #3. "Why has the Squad put a target on new speedster Bolt's back? And why, in its charge on Titans Island, is Amanda Waller's team of villains being led by the mysterious Red X?!"

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rafa Sandoval (DC)) Titans Academy #3 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Philip Tan (DC))

That's right - somehow Red X will become the field leader of Task Force-X. Given the 'X' in their names, it seems kind of apropos, but there's got to be more to it than that.

Suicide Squad #3 goes on sale on May 4, with Teen Titans Academy #3 following May 25.

