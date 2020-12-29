Subscribe to SFX now and get some great free gifts!

There are so many benefits to signing up for a subscription to SFX!

* Firstly, you make sure you never miss an issue!

* Secondly, you make a substantial saving on the price you'd pay in the shops.

* Thirdly, you save on shoe leather by having the mag delivered direct to your door. * Fourthly, subscribers get exclusive minimalist covers, free of all the coverlines.

As if all that wasn't enough, we usually have a great goodie to encourage you to sign on the dotted line. This month, we've got a pair of diecast models by Corgi, from their classic Thunderbirds range: Thunderbird 1 (complete with operational swing wings) and Thunderbird 3.

Sign up now and you can get a print-only subscription for a payment of £10.50 every quarter (that works out at £3.24 an issue, much cheaper than the shop price of £5.20), or a print and digital bundle for £11.75 every quarter. That's a saving of up to 37%!

Please note: the above gifts are only available to UK subscribers.

Sound good? Then why not join thousands of other loyal readers right now? One of us! One of us! One of us!



Terms and conditions

Offer closes 1 February 2021. Offer open to new subscribers only. Direct Debit offer is available to UK subscribers only. The advertised prices are payable by three-monthly Direct Debit. Prices are guaranteed for the first 12 months and we will notify you in advance of any price changes. Please allow up to six weeks for delivery of your first subscription issue (up to eight weeks overseas). The full subscription rate is for 12 months (13 issues) and includes postage and packaging. If the magazine ordered changes frequency per annum, we will honour the number of issues paid for, not the term of the subscription. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. Your gift will be delivered separately within 60 days after your first payment has cleared. Gifts only available to subscribers on the UK mainland. In the unlikely event that we run out of this gift, we promise to offer you an alternative gift of the same or greater value. For full terms and conditions, visit www. magazinesdirect.com/terms. For enquiries please call: +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm GMT or email: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.