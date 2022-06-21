Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 trailer teases epic two-part finale

Netflix has unveiled a new two-minute trailer for Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 – and things are not looking good for Hawkins.

Volume 1 ends on quite the cliffhanger, with a shocking twist that reveals Vecna's origins, the government getting closer to hunting down Eleven, and the fate of several characters still up in the air. You can read all about that in our Stranger Things season 4 part 1 ending explained.

Spoilers ahead!

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, Eleven and her friends gear up for what's sure to be the biggest and bloodiest battle of their lives. Robin tells Steve that it "might not work out for us this time" which is echoed by Brenner telling Eleven that her friends "have lost."

However, that's not going to stop them as we see the teens of Hawkins preparing to take down Vecna: Max is back in the Upside Down; Eddie is planning something with his guitar; Erica, Max and Lucas head to Henry Creel's house, and Eleven prepares to face Vecna again.

Will Byers also warns his friends: "He's not going to stop, not before he's taken everybody." Will star Noah Schnapp appeared on The Tonight Show (opens in new tab) last week and confirmed that volume 2 has "some deaths coming." "You guys can assume that obviously, somebody's gonna [die]," Schnapp added.

Fans have been speculating that the finale might mean the end for Steve, after getting brutally attacked by creatures in the Upside Down, and are worried about Nancy – who, while trying to leave the Upside Down, ends up in Vecna's clutches.

Volume 2 consists of two episodes, with 408 having a runtime of 1 hour 25 minutes and 409 coming in hot with a movie-length runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes. The final episodes hit Netflix on July 1.

Stranger Things 4, part 1 is streaming now. Volume 2 is set to arrive on July 1. Check out our Stranger Things season 4 release schedule for more details. Check out our list of the best Netflix shows for more series to add to your streamining queue.