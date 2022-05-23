Stranger Things season 4 runtimes are dividing the internet

Stranger Things season 4 has some supersized episodes, and the internet is seriously divided.

Volume 1, which arrives this May 27, consists of seven episodes. The first six installments are around an hour and 15 minutes, while episode 7 clocks in at 1 hour 38 minutes, episode 8 at 1 hour 25 minutes, and episode 9 at a truly massive 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The internet is split between fans who can't wait to get their hands on that many hours of Stranger Things, and some who are dreading the ultra-long episodes.

"I imagine that even the biggest diehard Stranger Things fan would balk at sitting through a 2.5 hour episode of Stranger Things," predicts one person.

"I enjoy watching Stranger Things but in the event they actually have a 2 and a half hour long episode I am simply sitting this one out," says someone else.

"The finale is apparently 2 and a half hours long....this makes me more concerned than excited. When something's too popular it's more likely to overindulge in stuff that would've been cut otherwise. The season 3 opener was 1 hour where nothing happens," comments another viewer.

"I think the Stranger Things 2.5 hour episodes will help prove that, just because the general public likes a thing, doesn't mean they want ENDLESS amounts of that thing," believes someone else.

"The fact that all the new Stranger Things episodes are longer than an hour makes me not want to watch it," says another.

But some can't wait to get their hands on the extra-long episodes.

"The fact that we are getting a 2 hour long episode for the stranger things finale and that all the other episodes are longer than an hour AHHH," says one excited fan.

"WAIT, IS EVERY EPISODE FOR STRANGER THINGS AT LEAST OVER AN HOUR LONG??!? AND THE FINALE IS 2.5 HOURS LONG??! WE ARE BEING FEEEDDDDD" cheers another.

Someone else is defending the runtimes: "Y'all are all haters I’m excited for the 2 and a half hour Stranger Things finale"

"All of the Stranger Things episodes are over an hour????? give it to me now," says someone else.

"#StrangerThings SEASON FOUR EACH EPISODES IS GONNA BE AN HOUR LONG AND I'M HERE FOR IT" enthuses another fan.

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 arrives this May 27.