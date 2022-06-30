A Netflix billboard has Stranger Things fans worried the show will kill off Steve

A new Netflix billboard has convinced Stranger Things fans that something terrible will happen to Joe Keery's Steve Harrington. The second part of season 4 arrives on the streamer imminently, and anticipation is at a high.

"Protect Steve," the billboard reads, and the streamer posted the picture to Twitter with the caption: "AT ALL COSTS!!!" It certainly sounds ominous, especially considering series creators the Duffer brothers have already warned that we "should be concerned going into the final two episodes – for everybody." Then there are those bat bites to worry about…

AT ALL COSTS!!! pic.twitter.com/qabjmpy0y1June 29, 2022

"No please I can’t lose my boy Steve," says one distressed fan (opens in new tab), while another predicts (opens in new tab): "He's gonna die isn't he"

"They got him it's over," thinks someone else (opens in new tab), and this fan is certain (opens in new tab) that Steve is finished: "He's dead for sure now, isn't he?"

"Nah I wasn't that worried about him getting offed until right now cause why would you say this," points out another person (opens in new tab).

"NETFLIX STOP PLAYIN WITH ME PLEASE," says this fan (opens in new tab), and another says simply (opens in new tab): "If you kill him off I swear to god..."

One fan is clinging to hope (opens in new tab), though: "It's the way they are blatantly giving it away makes me wonder that its a hoax and somebody else dying instead of Steve, like what if somebody go out saving Steve scenario omfg.."

We don't have long to wait to find out Steve's fate – the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 part 2 drop on Netflix this July 1.