SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless reduced by £70 in the Black Friday PS5 headset deals

Grab the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for just £229 now

SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset with a PS4, iPhone, and amp
If your ears deserve premium treatment, then we've got a Black Friday PS5 headset deal for you. The excellent SteelSeries Arctis Pro - also compatible with PC and PS4 - is down to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. That means you can pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for £229 (was £299) at Amazon now. 

That's a hefty £70 saving on this brilliant wireless headset, which comes with high-fidelity audio improved by its wireless transmitter base station and a dual-wireless system for connecting to two devices simultaneously. It's also ridiculously comfortable.  

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more PS5 accessory deals and wider Black Friday PS5 deals sales. Be sure to check out the Black Friday gaming headset deals for more great offers, too. 

Today's best Black Friday PS5 gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for PS4/PS5/PC | £299

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for PS4/PS5/PC | £299 £229 at Amazon
Save £70 - A saving of £70 on the top-notch Arctis Pro Wireless headset, which comes with a dedicated wireless transmitting station for high-fidelity audio, is one of the best offers we've seen so far. This is the lowest price on this particular set of cans for over a year, too.

