Stardew Valley will be available to try for free next week with Nintendo Switch Online

A free trial of Stardew Valley will be available via Nintendo Switch Online next week, but only until June 19.

Currently available to download from the Nintendo eShop (opens in new tab) (thanks for the heads up Nintendo Life (opens in new tab)), players can get a taste of the farming sim before deciding to fully commit to their grandpa’s farm. The trial will take place from June 13 and run until June 19 - so we suggest getting stuck in from next Monday if you want to make the most of the freebie.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has kindly given players a chance to try out a game on its hybrid handheld console, as earlier this year we were also able to try out the likes of Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Spelunky 2, and more for a limited time. Unfortunately for some, these trials vary depending on region - so sorry if you live outside of Europe, Japan, or Australia; the Stardew Valley trial won’t be available to you this time.

In order to download this month’s free trial, all you need to do is make sure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription - this is important as it’s the only way you’re able to gain access to the trial - and head to the Nintendo eShop.

Once the app has loaded, scroll down to the 'Nintendo Switch Online' tab on the left-hand side and you’ll find Stardew Valley under 'Game Trials.' Alternatively, you can also look up the game on the store to find the option to download the trial - but only on/after June 13.