Stardew Valley players will soon be able to move their house and pet area

Stardew Valley will soon be getting some quality of life fixes including moveable houses and pet areas.

Revealed via an AMA on Twitter , Stardew Valley developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone revealed that they are now self-publishing Stardew Valley on Android as well as all digital platforms. Following this, one fan asked if there were any quality of life improvements coming to the farming sim’s next big update.

Barone replied to this saying: "One QoL (quality of life) thing that will likely be in a future update is the ability to move your house and pet area." Unfortunately, this was all that was said in the reply so it's unclear when the next big Stardew Valley update is due or when this much-requested feature will be implemented into the game.

Some other interesting answers found in the AMA Twitter thread include that Barone is open to "adding more story to NPC’s and even making some marriageable" in the future, with time being a big factor as to whether or not they are able to implement this into the game. Eric also revealed that they are currently working on a modding-related update, which may also contain some new content within it.

Another interesting tidbit revealed in the thread is that: "Penny used to be named Dana, Alex used to be named Josh, and Willy used to be named Dick." According to Barone, the opening cutscene of Stardew Valley was "added at the last minute" which, as the developer explains, is "why grandpa’s bed looks so weird."