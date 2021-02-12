Stardew Valley 1.5 is available on consoles now

After launching on PC in December, the Stardew Valley 1.5 update is available now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone, AKA Concerned Ape, took to Twitter to announce the good news. Update 1.5 adds a massive amount of content, so much in fact that it's genuinely hard to narrow down the highlights. But here we go anyway.

Stardew Valley 1.5 adds a new world region called Ginger Island and other new locations, a sunny new farm called "Beach Farm," split-screen local multiplayer, new character creation and dialogue options, a new quest involving multiple NPCs, new events, new minigames, new puzzles, bug fixes, and so much more. Oh god, so much more. Seriously, check out the complete Stardew Valley 1.5 changelog and prepare for lots and lots of scrolling. Point is, Stardew Valley's 1.5 update is a game-changer, and now that it's on consoles everyone can enjoy it.

Barone did say the update would take a couple of hours from the time of the above tweet to go live, but by the time you read this it'll likely be available.

The sole developer of Stardew Valley has said in the past that 1.5 probably won't be the last major update, telling Game Informer late last year that Stardew Valley 2 is a possibility as well.

"I would not be surprised if there's another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows? There isn't currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5, I'll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley," Barone said.

