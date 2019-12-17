Popular

The first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions are in: “Everything fans are hoping for”

Read the first (spoiler-free) reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions are in, courtesy of last night’s world premiere in the States. Don’t worry, no spoilers below, but if you want to go in blind then give this one a swerve. If you’re curious and willing to give into the Dark Side of kneejerk opinions, here are the world-first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions – the good, the bad, and the downright emotional.

Rise of Skywalker is "satisfying"

Out of all the reactions you’ll see, the S-word – “satisfying” – is the one you’ll see crop up the most. Make of that what you will. You could see it as damning it with faint praise, or you could see it as a job well done by J.J. Abrams and the team.

Let the hate flow through you

Okay, okay. It’s not quite hate. But the Rise of Skywalker reactions aren’t as overwhelming positive as you might expect. There are a couple of vague sticking points that may get expanded on over the coming days and weeks (or months and years if you take The Last Jedi into account). Speaking of which…

As a Last Jedi follow-up

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was among the most divisive movies in the Star Wars universe. As a continuation of Rian Johnson’s story, some are similarly split. Rise of Skywalker either does it justice or does a big ol’ thumb in the nose to the eighth episode.

Rise of Skywalker brings the feels

Whether it’s laughing, crying, or hollering, Rise of Skywalker is likely to elicit an emotional response from you. Here’s just a selection of those who got hit hard by the end of the Skywalker saga.

The best of the rest

There are dozens of reactions to The Rise of Skywalker out there – here are some more to whet your appetite.

