Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lego set leaks amid sequel reveal rumors

A Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lego set has appeared online, as rumors of a sequel continue to build.

Earlier this week, the Instagram post seen just below revealed a brand new Lego set for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The Lego set stars BD-1, the sidekick droid which accompanies protagonist Cal Kestis throughout his adventure, supplying him with HP-boosting medication whenever he needs it.

Right now, this Lego set hasn't actually been confirmed by either Lego themselves, or Fallen Order publisher EA. It appears to have leaked online slightly ahead of an official announcement, which we can only assume is coming within the next few days as Star Wars Celebration Week rolls on in Florida.

This isn't even the first time the Lego set for BD-1 has leaked online. The set actually first popped up earlier this year, all the way back in February, and was uncovered by a German Lego-dedicated site at the time. We reported on the original leak, but nothing was ever confirmed in the weeks and months following.

Shortly after this Lego set first leaked online, a report claimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 was real, and would be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration Week. The festivities just kicked off yesterday on May 26, so it remains to be seen whether the rumored sequel will actually make an appearance.

Just last month in April, another report claimed to reveal more details about the sequel, stating that it would be launching next year in 2023, and be exclusive to new-gen consoles (and PC). If the reports are accurate, we could see the return of Cal and BD-1 within the next few days.

