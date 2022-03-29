Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order combat designer joins Elden Ring speedrunners with a no-damage Margit kill

Respawn design director Jason de Heras, previously lead combat designer on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and senior combat designer on God of War 3, has joined the ranks of Elden Ring's challenge runners with an impressive flawless kill of Margit the Fell Omen – without leveling up.

De Heras posted a video of his Margit run earlier this week. On Twitter , he explained that "in my spare time, I still like to scratch the itch and do No Damage runs.

"Interestingly, you can play Elden Ring a bit like Sekiro with the parry shield. Even the sound effect for posture break/deathblow is similar to Sekiro."

Using only the base stats and equipment of the scimitar-wielding Warrior class, de Heras makes a mockery of Margit in a few minutes without receiving a single hit. The riveted wooden shield that the class starts with has low defensive stats, but like other small shields such as the buckler, it has a faster and more generous parry window, making it the perfect choice for consistently repelling attacks and opening enemies or bosses up to critical hits.

If you've ever fought Margit, I don't know, 17 times – you know, just to pull a number out of the air – you may be surprised that de Heras doesn't really punish his leaping hammer attack. In a reply to a YouTube comment, he explained that he purposely played more passively while recording this run – presumably to avoid Margit's follow-up dagger attack which can actually punish you for attacking right after his slam – but has a more aggressive run in the works. In any case, it's clear de Heras hasn't lost his touch after many years on the other side of video game combat.