The best Star Wars merchandise and gifts - from The Rise of Skywalker to The Mandalorian

Christmas is looming and the saga has finally come to an end (you can find out if it sticks the landing in our Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review), so it's the perfect time to get nostalgic and treat yourself to the best Star Wars merchandise and gifts. We're spoilt for choice; there are plenty of goodies out there based on everything from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. The hard part is figuring out where to start, to be honest.
More deals
Star Wars Amazon sale
Right on cue, Amazon US has started a big sale for Star Wars merch - that includes toys and costumes.
That's where our team comes in. We adore the series as much as Twitter loves Baby Yoda memes, so we've hunted down the very best Star Wars merchandise and gifts to get you started. That includes everything from t-shirts to Funko Pops and pretty much everything in-between. You'll find these recommendations below, not to mention a few cheeky bargains for good measure. Because more discounts are sure to appear between now and the January sales, keep an eye on this page if you want maximum value for money.
May the Force be with you!
Best Star Wars t-shirts
Want a cheap and easy way to celebrate a galaxy far, far away? T-shirts are a good place to start, mainly because there are so, so many of them. Better still, they range from subtle to over-the-top and everything in-between. Pick up one of these and no-one can accuse you of being scruffy lookin'.
You can see a few of our personal favorites in the gallery above, but there are plenty more in our guide to great Star Wars t-shirts.
Best Star Wars t-shirts on Amazon
As you'd probably expect, there are more than a few great Star Wars t-shirts to choose from out there.View Deal
Best Star Wars t-shirts at Walmart
There are more than a few Star Wars t-shirts available via Walmart, too. This link will drop you on the page where they're gathered.View Deal
Best Baby Yoda gifts
Ah, Baby Yoda. This adorable frog-creature from The Mandalorian stole everyone's hearts almost instantly, so it's fortunate that merch based on it is on the way. Although a lot of those gifts aren't landing until early next year (Disney held back toys to avoid spoilers), they look like they'll be well worth the wait. You can take a look at them below.
The Child/Baby Yoda Funko Pop | $8.79 at Walmart (released May 20 2020)
This is just too adorable - we can't cope.
Buy it UK: £9.99 on Amazon (released 15 April 2020)View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda Bounty Collection (sipping soup, blanket) | $15.99 at Walmart (released May 25 2020)
These stylised versions of Baby Yoda feature him sipping soup and getting cosy in a little blanket. D'awwww.View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda Bounty Collection (Don't Leave, Ball) | $15.99 on Amazon (released May 25 2020)
I can't cope with the Don't Leave figure. It's breaking my heart. Someone, give Baby Yoda a cuddle and tell him it's all OK.View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda Bounty Collection (Froggy, Force) | $15.99 at Best Buy (released May 25 2020)
He can defend, he can attack, he can eat a little froggy snack. Is there anything Baby Yoda isn't capable of?View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda 10" Funko Pop | $29.96 at Walmart (released May 20 2020)
There's a massive version of the Child Pop if you'd prefer to go super-size - this one is a chonky 10".View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda 11" plush | $24.99 at Walmart (released April 1 2020)
It's so huggable and cute we could positively die.
Buy it UK: £26.99 at Zavvi (released 30 May 2020)View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda Talking Plush | $24.99 at Walmart (released May 15 2020)
Besides coming with a froggy snack and a bowl of soup, this Baby Yoda plush toy also talks.View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda 6.5" figure | $19.99 at Best Buy (released May 11 2020)
If you want a more 'realistic' depiction of Baby Yoda, this is the figure for you. It's also pretty cheap, which is always nice.View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda The Black Series | $9.99 on Amazon (released May 4 2020)
This mega-detailed Baby Yoda figure comes with a few props and is also super smol at just 1.1". And yes, it's still cute.View Deal
Best Star Wars hoodies and jumpers
How to make yourself 100% more huggable instantly: just put on a fluffy Chewbacca hoodie, a Hoth Han Solo jumper, or any of the snuggly options pictured above. They'll keep you toasty during the winter months, and you'll look great too. We're particularly fond of the one with a Mandalorian emblem on the front.
Best Star Wars hoodies and jumpers on Amazon
Need a Star Wars-themed Christmas jumper to show your festive spirit? These are your best bet.View Deal
Best Star Wars hoodies and jumpers at Walmart
For those who'd prefer to shop at Walmart, there are plenty of options there too.View Deal
Best Star Wars toys
As you can probably guess, there's no shortage of cool Star Wars toys out there. To help narrow things down, we've picked out a few of our favorites including the Funko Pop range (a Christmas staple), the mega-detailed Black Series, and more. You'll find them below.
Funko Pop figures
Funko Pop figures turn movie, TV, and video game characters into adorably big-headed toys, and they make for the perfect stocking filler. There are a great many inspired by the Star Wars saga right now, so you're spoilt for choice.
Best Star Wars toys - Funko Pops on Amazon
Funko Pops are always popular around Christmas time, and it's not hard to see why - they're cute, cheap, and look great on your desk. There's a figure for every part of the series, too.View Deal
Best Star Wars toys - Funko Pops at Walmart
If you love a movie, TV show, or game, chances are that there's a Funko Pop to go with it. Star Wars is no different.View Deal
Black Series action figures
The Star Wars Black series is known for its laser-focused attention to detail (take a look at the whole range here if you don't believe us), but one of the coolest might just be the depiction of the titular Mandalorian. His battered, hodgepodge armor and off-the-shoulder cape that screams "I'm a badass, get over it" are brought to life in perfect miniature form here. He'd look incredible on any desk or shelf, and can be joined by the likes of the new Sith Trooper or Jedi: Fallen Order's hero, Cal Kestis.
Best Star Wars toys - Black Series on Amazon
You'd struggle to get more detailed action figures at a lower price than the Black Series; its a very good-looking range that also features bonus accessories.View Deal
Best Star Wars toys - Black Series at Walmart
You can always pick up the Black Series action figures from Walmart instead if you'd prefer.View Deal
Best Star Wars Lego
Star Wars Lego sets are awesome gifts for any fan of the series, both young and old. Unless you've got a heart of frozen carbonite, it's impossible not to fall in love with these miniature kits that recreate your favorite movie moments.
Best Star Wars Lego on Amazon
Travel to a galaxy far, far away in blocky miniature form with these cheap Star Wars Lego deals.View Deal
Best Star Wars Lego at Walmart
Recreate the Star Wars universe in adorably blocky miniature with these Lego sets.View Deal
Best Star Wars giftware
1. Disney Plus
The best gift for watching the whole saga
If you've not grabbed yourself a Disney Plus sign-up yet, this is the best way to do it - you can pay monthly or for an entire year. That gets you every Star Wars film and TV show (including The Mandalorian) not to mention a whole ton of other great content as well spanning Disney at large, Fox, and Marvel. If it's for someone else, you can also pick up a year's gift subscription card by clicking right here.
Want to try before you buy? Don't forget about the Disney Plus free trial.
2. Star Wars Geeki Tikis
The best Star Wars mug
Blue Milk, anyone? These Star Wars tiki mugs recreate your favorite characters in the iconic tiki style, making them ideal for cocktail parties or social gatherings with fellow fans. We're particularly fond of the Chewbacca version, but you can get a wide range online including Kylo Ren, Greedo, Stormtroopers, Jawas, and Sand People. Just throw in some Cantina music and you'll be good to go.
3. Star Wars BB-8 Sphero ('Battle Worn' Limited Edition)
The best interactive Star Wars toy
Yes, these are the droids you’re looking for. Complete with all the right sounds, this BB-8 Sphero kit can be controlled via your phone and even comes with its own AR experience. It's an absolute delight to use and features all the little droid's mannerisms from the films. This one's paint job also makes it look just like it does at the beginning of The Force Awakens - battle-worn and ready to defeat the First Order. Plus, it's super cute. If you'd rather get the normal version, click here (you can even get R2-D2).
4. Star Wars: Where's the Wookiee?
The best novelty Star Wars book and stocking-filler
Who needs Wally or Waldo when there's a Wookiee to be found? Incredibly, there's even an actual plot excuse as Chewie is hunted down by the Empire and you have to spot him on each page before the best bounty hunters in the galaxy find him instead. There's even plenty of other characters to spot once you've seen everyone's favourite Wookiee on each page.
5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Blu-Ray set
The best Star Wars TV series
Star Wars: The Clone Wars was one of the few things outside of the movies pre-Disney that's still considered canon, and you know what? We're very grateful. It has some of the best Star Wars stories within its five seasons (six, if you count the Lost Missions). Better still, it's ideal for all ages and is getting new episodes on Disney Plus. Want to see them, and the rest of the series, for a small monthly fee? Find out how to get yourself a Disney Plus sign-up right here.
6. Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook
The best Star Wars cookbook
If you've ever wanted to know what food's like in the Star Wars universe, this cookbook is for you. It's based on meals that are available from the Galaxy's Edge themepark in Disneyland/Disney World, and it's a fun curiosity as a result. Plus, in-universe writings from 'intergalactic gourmet Strono “Cookie” Tuggs' add a touch of fun to what could otherwise be dry instructions.