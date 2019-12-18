The best Star Wars merchandise and gifts - from The Rise of Skywalker to The Mandalorian

Christmas is looming and the saga has finally come to an end (you can find out if it sticks the landing in our Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review ), so it's the perfect time to get nostalgic and treat yourself to the best Star Wars merchandise and gifts. We're spoilt for choice; there are plenty of goodies out there based on everything from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian . The hard part is figuring out where to start, to be honest.

More deals (Image credit: LucasFilm) Star Wars Amazon sale

Right on cue, Amazon US has started a big sale for Star Wars merch - that includes toys and costumes.

That's where our team comes in. We adore the series as much as Twitter loves Baby Yoda memes, so we've hunted down the very best Star Wars merchandise and gifts to get you started. That includes everything from t-shirts to Funko Pops and pretty much everything in-between. You'll find these recommendations below, not to mention a few cheeky bargains for good measure. Because more discounts are sure to appear between now and the January sales, keep an eye on this page if you want maximum value for money.

May the Force be with you!

Best Star Wars t-shirts

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Disney) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Miracle Mugs) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Miracle Mugs) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Disney) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Disney) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Disney) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Disney) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Disney)

Want a cheap and easy way to celebrate a galaxy far, far away? T-shirts are a good place to start, mainly because there are so, so many of them. Better still, they range from subtle to over-the-top and everything in-between. Pick up one of these and no-one can accuse you of being scruffy lookin'.

You can see a few of our personal favorites in the gallery above, but there are plenty more in our guide to great Star Wars t-shirts.

Best Star Wars t-shirts on Amazon

As you'd probably expect, there are more than a few great Star Wars t-shirts to choose from out there.View Deal

Best Star Wars t-shirts at Walmart

There are more than a few Star Wars t-shirts available via Walmart, too. This link will drop you on the page where they're gathered.View Deal

Best Baby Yoda gifts

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Funko) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Disney) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro)

Ah, Baby Yoda. This adorable frog-creature from The Mandalorian stole everyone's hearts almost instantly, so it's fortunate that merch based on it is on the way. Although a lot of those gifts aren't landing until early next year (Disney held back toys to avoid spoilers), they look like they'll be well worth the wait. You can take a look at them below.

Best Star Wars hoodies and jumpers

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Merchoid) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Disney) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Disney) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Disney) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Disney) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Disney)

How to make yourself 100% more huggable instantly: just put on a fluffy Chewbacca hoodie, a Hoth Han Solo jumper, or any of the snuggly options pictured above. They'll keep you toasty during the winter months, and you'll look great too. We're particularly fond of the one with a Mandalorian emblem on the front.

Best Star Wars toys

As you can probably guess, there's no shortage of cool Star Wars toys out there. To help narrow things down, we've picked out a few of our favorites including the Funko Pop range (a Christmas staple), the mega-detailed Black Series, and more. You'll find them below.

Funko Pop figures

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Funko) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Funko) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Funko) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Funko) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Funko) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Funko) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Funko)

Funko Pop figures turn movie, TV, and video game characters into adorably big-headed toys, and they make for the perfect stocking filler. There are a great many inspired by the Star Wars saga right now, so you're spoilt for choice.

Best Star Wars toys - Funko Pops on Amazon

Funko Pops are always popular around Christmas time, and it's not hard to see why - they're cute, cheap, and look great on your desk. There's a figure for every part of the series, too.View Deal

Black Series action figures

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro)

The Star Wars Black series is known for its laser-focused attention to detail (take a look at the whole range here if you don't believe us), but one of the coolest might just be the depiction of the titular Mandalorian. His battered, hodgepodge armor and off-the-shoulder cape that screams "I'm a badass, get over it" are brought to life in perfect miniature form here. He'd look incredible on any desk or shelf, and can be joined by the likes of the new Sith Trooper or Jedi: Fallen Order's hero, Cal Kestis .

Best Star Wars toys - Black Series on Amazon

You'd struggle to get more detailed action figures at a lower price than the Black Series; its a very good-looking range that also features bonus accessories.View Deal

Best Star Wars Lego

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO)

Star Wars Lego sets are awesome gifts for any fan of the series, both young and old. Unless you've got a heart of frozen carbonite, it's impossible not to fall in love with these miniature kits that recreate your favorite movie moments.

Best Star Wars Lego on Amazon

Travel to a galaxy far, far away in blocky miniature form with these cheap Star Wars Lego deals.View Deal

Best Star Wars giftware

(Image credit: Disney)

1. Disney Plus

The best gift for watching the whole saga

All Star Wars movies/shows in one place

The Mandalorian

Hundreds of other shows and films

If you've not grabbed yourself a Disney Plus sign-up yet, this is the best way to do it - you can pay monthly or for an entire year. That gets you every Star Wars film and TV show (including The Mandalorian) not to mention a whole ton of other great content as well spanning Disney at large, Fox, and Marvel. If it's for someone else, you can also pick up a year's gift subscription card by clicking right here.

Want to try before you buy? Don't forget about the Disney Plus free trial.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Geeki Tiki) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Geeki Tiki)

2. Star Wars Geeki Tikis

The best Star Wars mug

Practical

Glossy finish

Not too 'in your face'

Blue Milk, anyone? These Star Wars tiki mugs recreate your favorite characters in the iconic tiki style, making them ideal for cocktail parties or social gatherings with fellow fans. We're particularly fond of the Chewbacca version, but you can get a wide range online including Kylo Ren, Greedo, Stormtroopers, Jawas, and Sand People. Just throw in some Cantina music and you'll be good to go.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sphero) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Sphero) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sphero)

3. Star Wars BB-8 Sphero ('Battle Worn' Limited Edition)

The best interactive Star Wars toy

Rolls around and moves its head

Controlled by phone app

Discover Holocrons

Yes, these are the droids you’re looking for. Complete with all the right sounds, this BB-8 Sphero kit can be controlled via your phone and even comes with its own AR experience. It's an absolute delight to use and features all the little droid's mannerisms from the films. This one's paint job also makes it look just like it does at the beginning of The Force Awakens - battle-worn and ready to defeat the First Order. Plus, it's super cute. If you'd rather get the normal version, click here (you can even get R2-D2).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Disney) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Disney)

4. Star Wars: Where's the Wookiee?

The best novelty Star Wars book and stocking-filler

Fun idea

Cheap

A great stocking-filler for all ages

Who needs Wally or Waldo when there's a Wookiee to be found? Incredibly, there's even an actual plot excuse as Chewie is hunted down by the Empire and you have to spot him on each page before the best bounty hunters in the galaxy find him instead. There's even plenty of other characters to spot once you've seen everyone's favourite Wookiee on each page.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Disney) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Disney)

5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Blu-Ray set

The best Star Wars TV series

Adds tons of depth to the prequels

Just plain fun

Excellent character-work

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was one of the few things outside of the movies pre-Disney that's still considered canon, and you know what? We're very grateful. It has some of the best Star Wars stories within its five seasons (six, if you count the Lost Missions). Better still, it's ideal for all ages and is getting new episodes on Disney Plus. Want to see them, and the rest of the series, for a small monthly fee? Find out how to get yourself a Disney Plus sign-up right here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Disney) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Disney)

6. Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

The best Star Wars cookbook

Meals from Galaxy's Edge, Disneyland

In-universe recipes

If you've ever wanted to know what food's like in the Star Wars universe, this cookbook is for you. It's based on meals that are available from the Galaxy's Edge themepark in Disneyland/Disney World, and it's a fun curiosity as a result. Plus, in-universe writings from 'intergalactic gourmet Strono “Cookie” Tuggs' add a touch of fun to what could otherwise be dry instructions.