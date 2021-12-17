Best Christmas Star Wars gifts 2021 - find the perfect present for fans

Hunting down Christmas Star Wars gifts but drawing a blank? We get it. There's a galaxy's worth of choice out there, and finding the right present can be tricky; what's the difference between all those lightsaber toys, for example, and which Baby Yoda is the best one to buy?

That's why our experts have rounded up some laser-targeted suggestions to suit any budget. With recommendations including everything from t-shirts to the best Lego sets (and even some gifts for gamers), you should be able to find Christmas Star Wars gifts that'll delight fans of a galaxy far, far away no matter their age.

You should be able to save some money along the way, too; we've been busy searching for the lowest possible prices on Star Wars gifts, so you may just nab a bargain if you're quick.

Christmas Star Wars gifts - top 5

Grogu Holiday Plush | $24.99 at the Disney Store Grogu Holiday Plush | $24.99 at the Disney Store

Best Christmas gift overall - Baby Yoda is basically the face of Star Wars right now, so what happens when you put him in a festive sweater? An unstoppably soft cute toy, that's what. Because it's a Disney Store exclusive, you won't be able to find it anywhere else either.



UK deal: £21 £12.60 at the Disney Store



Tatooine C-3PO & R2-D2 t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon Tatooine C-3PO & R2-D2 t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Best t-shirt gift - The twin suns of this desert planet and the two droids who had to slog their way through it are some of the most iconic things in the franchise, so having the moment immortalised (tastefully) in t-shirt form is the perfect Star Wars gift.



UK deal: Currently unavailable (browse for other Star Wars t-shirts at Amazon)



Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Best gift for kids - There have been a few animatronic Baby Yoda toys over the last two years, but this has to be our favorite of the bunch. With a wider range of motion and unique responses to accessories that come in the box (like Star Wars-themed snacks you can 'feed' him with), it's a lot more advanced than anything that came before. Make sure you buy extra AA batteries to keep it running!



UK deal: £60.46 £54.99 from Amazon



Lego Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 Lego Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Best Lego gift - There's no shortage of choice when it comes to Star Wars Lego, but this one stands out from the crowd because it features one of the coolest ships (and arguably the coolest character) in the saga. Reasonably priced and packing all the fan service you could want, it's a great option if you're looking for Star Wars gifts this Holiday.



UK price: £44.99 at Amazon



Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus

Best gift card - If the recipient doesn't already have Disney Plus, this is the ideal Star Wars gift. Besides giving access to the entire Star Wars saga of movies, it offers live-action shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, (you're getting all of the animated shows, too). Just remember, the card won't work if the person already has a Disney Plus subscription.



UK deal: £79.90 at Disney Plus



Christmas Star Wars gifts - under $20 / £20

Grogu with Cookie Funko POP! | $8.78 at Amazon Grogu with Cookie Funko POP! | $8.78 at Amazon

It's an understatement to say that Baby Yoda is popular, so what better Star Wars gift can there be than this little fella? Aggressively affordable and undeniably cute, it's a great present on a budget that captures why Grogu is so beloved.



UK price: £9.99 at Pop in a Box



Mandalorian Holding The Child Funko POP! | $11.99 Mandalorian Holding The Child Funko POP! | $11.99 $8.78 at Amazon

The Mandalorian and his young, frog-gobbling ward are big favorites these days, as you may be able to tell from the fact that they're so well represented on this page. This version brings both together in a really heart-warming moment that's the perfect Star Wars gift for fans of the show.



UK price: £9.99 at Pop in a Box



Academy Level 1 Lightsaber (Blue) | $13.99 at Amazon Academy Level 1 Lightsaber (Blue) | $13.99 at Amazon

You can't have a Star Wars gifts list without a lightsaber on it, right? This light-up toy can be extended with a flick of the wrist, and it's compatible with the Academy app as well. While it's not quite as good as the Lightsaber Forge option further down the page (it's flimsier and won't last as long), this is still a fair place to start if you're seeking out a cheap present for a Star Wars-loving youngster.



UK price: Currently unavailable (see Lightsaber Forge at Amazon instead)



Galaxy of Creatures plushies | $9.99 at Target Galaxy of Creatures plushies | $9.99 at Target

Tying in with the Galaxy of Creatures animated videos on YouTube, these toys are designed in the same style as the Galaxy's Edge plushies (which you can find below). That means they have a distinctly handmade feel that sets them apart from other Star Wars gifts. They're supposed to look like someone in a galaxy far, far away stitched them together from whatever they had available, and that really comes across here. Be aware that they're only available at Target, though.



UK deals: Currently unavailable (see Galaxy's Edge plushies at Amazon instead)



Galaxy's Edge Plushies | From $13.99 at Amazon Galaxy's Edge Plushies | From $13.99 at Amazon

Designed as in-universe toys that are available from Galaxy's Edge (a Star Wars-themed area at Disneyland and Disney World), these plushies have an adorably handmade look to them that sets them apart from other mass-produced toys. They genuinely feel like someone on one of the franchise's many alien planets sewed them together from bits of felt and stuffing, so they make fab Star Wars gifts for long-time fans.

UK price: £10.99 at Amazon



From a Certain Point of View book | $18 From a Certain Point of View book | $18 $12.69 at Amazon

Save 30% - Containing 40 short stories set during the first Star Wars movie, this book is a genuinely excellent companion to the saga many fans will have missed. Featuring the best and brightest authors and some fantastic ideas that focus on unseen perspectives, like that of the captain whose ship gets boarded at the film's opening, it's a must-have gift.

UK deal: £9.99 £7.97 at Amazon



Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic) | $16 Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic) | $16 $12.78 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is the first novel in a brand-new Star Wars storyline set hundreds of years before the films, and it's pretty great. Besides offering all the adventure you'd expect from a series like this, it also provides a glimpse at the Jedi before they lost their way in the prequel movies. There are plenty more books and comics that continue the storyline after this one too, so you have some easy follow-up gifts if needed.



UK deal: £9.99 £8.19 at Amazon



Christmas Star Wars gifts - under $50 / £50

Disney eGift Card | $25+ cards available at the Disney Store Disney eGift Card | $25+ cards available at the Disney Store

Because Disney is the home of a galaxy far, far away, getting a gift card so the recipient can buy whatever they want from the official Disney Store is a good shout as far as Star Wars gifts go. They'll then be able to choose from a broad range of clothing, toys, and collectibles, and you can decide exactly how much you want to give thanks to card values ranging from $25 to $100 (or more, if you really want a gift they'll never forget).



Tropical Stormtrooper t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon Tropical Stormtrooper t-shirt | $22.99 at Amazon

Many branded t-shirts verge on tacky, but not this one. It's a fun way of showing off your fandom without feeling like you're a walking advertisement, and this is an excellent present for the fashion-conscious Star Wars fan as a result. Worried it won't fit the bill? Browse the official Star Wars t-shirt range at Amazon for more options.



UK price: £17.99 at Amazon



The Child with Lights Christmas sweater | From $37.95 at Amazon The Child with Lights Christmas sweater | From $37.95 at Amazon

'Ugly' Christmas sweaters are always a lot of fun, and this one is right on the money if you're looking for festive Star Wars gifts; it strikes a great balance of Holiday cheer with references to The Mandalorian show. And hey, if this one isn't quite right, you can always check out the other Star Wars Christmas sweaters on Amazon.



UK price: From £36.76 at Amazon



The Black Series: Darth Vader | $29.80 at Amazon The Black Series: Darth Vader | $29.80 at Amazon

Few villains are as iconic as Darth Vader, so being able to get the Dark Lord of the Sith for your shelf, desk, or toybox ranks highly amongst Star Wars gifts. Based on the character's appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, this is a phenomenally detailed figure that somehow manages to be rather imposing despite only weighing in at six inches tall. The Star Wars Black Series is known for its detailed miniatures, but this takes things to another level.



UK price: £34.99 at Amazon



Lightsaber Forge (Luke Skywalker) | $39.67 at Amazon Lightsaber Forge (Luke Skywalker) | $39.67 at Amazon

Designed to be interchangeable with other Forge products, this range offers an opportunity to mix and match pieces in order to create your very own, unique lightsaber (it lights up and offers all the appropriate clash/'vroom' sounds, too). This one is based on the weapon carried by Luke, Anakin, and Rey, and because it's arguably the most iconic item in the franchise, any young fan would be thrilled to have this Star Wars gift.



UK price: £21.99 at Amazon



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/Xbox One) | From $27.90 at Amazon Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/Xbox One) | From $27.90 at Amazon

Save 5% on the PS4 version - We've had our fair share of Star Wars video games over the last few years, but few can match this one in terms of storytelling or action (as we pointed out in our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review). It's a brilliant addition to the saga and is well worth playing for fans, so we can't recommend it enough if you're after cool Star Wars gifts. It's available on both PlayStation or Xbox, so double-check what they have just in case you get it for the wrong system (note that this game is compatible with PS5 or Xbox Series X as well).



UK price: From £14.99 at Amazon



Christmas Star Wars gifts - under $100 / £100

$84.99 Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Baby Yoda has charted a path of ruthless world domination when it comes to merchandise, and for good reason: he's freakin' adorable. When combined with this version's wider range of motion and his many accessories, even the strongest heart should melt. Whereas previous animatronic toys just lifted their arms and wiggled their ears a bit, this one has context-sensitive reactions that allow it to 'levitate' the show's silvery gearshift toy, feed on a delicious/gross octopi broth, close its eyes, move its mouth, and wobble those sail-like ears. It's also been given a slightly more cartoonish makeover so should be an especially popular Christmas Disney gift with younger fans.



UK deal: £60.46 £54.99 from Amazon



Lego Darth Vader Helmet | $69.99 Lego Darth Vader Helmet | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Want a cool Star Wars collectible that's awesome but doesn't break the bank or take up too much space? This fits the bill. Standing at over eight inches, this Star Wars gift is impressive. Most impressive...



UK deal: £59.99 £54.99 at Amazon



