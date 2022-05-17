New Star Wars report gives update on Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, and Kevin Feige projects

A new Star Wars report has given updates on films in the works from Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Kevin Feige.

According to Vanity Fair, the next project likely to hit the big screen will be Waititi's film, which is being penned by 1917 and Last Night in Soho's Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins also has Rogue Squadron in the works, which was recently delayed – the report claims it's "further off" than Waititi's film.

As for Rian Johnson's trilogy, those films seem to have been put to one side for now. "Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy explained.

Reports have also been swirling that Kevin Feige will be producing a Star Wars film, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron even recently giving an update on his work on the script. But, according to Kennedy, there's no such film in the works. "I would love to see what movie he might come up with," she said. "But right now, no, there isn't anything specifically."

For the moment, Star Wars is mainly a small screen affair. Throughout 2022 and 2023, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian season 3, and Ahsoka will be released, with The Acolyte also coming soon. Then there's also a show in the works from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

The next Star Wars TV show to release on Disney Plus is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which lands this May 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.