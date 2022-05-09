Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka for Disney Plus has started filming

Ahsoka, a new Star Wars spin-off series, has officially entered production.

Star Wars shared the news via the franchise's official Twitter account along with a photo of the director's chair, which has the show's logo printed on the back (as well as writer and executive producer David Filioni's signature cowboy hat).

The series was announced back in 2020 as one of three spin-offs from The Mandalorian, including The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the new Republic.

Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today. pic.twitter.com/b5WgGBihHoMay 9, 2022 See more

Ahsoka, developed by Jon Favreau and Filioni for Disney Plus, is an original series about the life and times of Anakin Skywalker's former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Rosario Dawson stars as the titular character, reprising her role from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The series also stars Hayden Christensen, reprising his iconic role as Anakin/Darth Vader, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as young Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, a character who first appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Ray Stevenson, who voiced Gar Saxon in both Rebels and Clone Wars, has been tapped as the villainous admiral. Ivanna Sakhno and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

The Star Wars franchise has several different TV projects on the way, including Rogue One prequel Andor, A Droid Story, Lando, and The Acolyte. Obi-Wan, starring Ewan McGregor and scored by original Star Wars composer John Williams, will hit Disney Plus on May 27.

