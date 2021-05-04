Star Wars Day deals 2021 are giving fans something they've wanted for years

It's May the 4th (be with you), so Star Wars Day deals are swooping in to celebrate as usual and - wait a nerf-herding minute. Isn't that a replica of Leia's lightsaber from The Rise of Skywalker? Yup, we're finally getting something that fans have been asking for since 2019. Although there are plenty of offers ranging from Bad Batch Funko Pops to video game discounts, this is the coolest. The box it comes in even plays the Force theme when you open it. Just take my money already, for goodness' sake.

Available exclusively through shopDisney or in the Disney Parks, this Star Wars Day deal comes with the reforged Skywalker lightsaber in a limited edition double-pack that'll set you back $375. Naturally, you'll need to be quick if you want to secure one for yourself. Those things are gonna sell like no-one's business (if they haven't vanished already), and only 3,000 have been made.

(Image credit: Disney)

Elsewhere, the new Bad Batch animated show on Disney Plus is getting good representation via Funko Pop figures that can be pre-ordered from Amazon now ahead of their June release. The Bad Batch's live-action sibling The Mandalorian is also present and correct with some Hot Toys bobbleheads, including a bizarrely cute Luke Skywalker with Baby Yoda for $39.99 and a Boba Fett figure for $24.99.

Finally, there are big reductions on more Star Wars games than we can count through the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo stores. We're talking 50% off the likes of Star Wars: Squadrons on PS4 and Xbox One, here.

For more, be sure to visit shopDisney. RIP our bank balance.

