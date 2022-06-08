Who is Cal Kestis, the Jedi alive in the time of Obi-Wan?

The Star Wars canon is passionately guarded, so new characters like Jedi Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan, don't turn up that often. However, appearing in the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order game means he might not be that well known to those only familiar with the films and TV shows. But with his own lightsaber available at Disney's Galaxy's Edge park – revealed in person by Monaghan himself – and a timeline that puts him very firmly in play during the post-prequel Obi-Wan era, he's a person of interest to more than just the Empire.

Always two, there are

What makes Cal Kestis even more interesting is that he's travelling with Cere Junda. She's another former Jedi (and a powerful one) who was captured and personally interrogated by Darth Vader after Order 66. Her padawan, Trilla, was also captured and ultimately went on to become the Inquisitor, Second Sister. Cere fell briefly to the Dark Side as a result after discovering Trilla's fate – blaming herself for leaving her apprentice to try and distract pursuing Imperial forces – and while she didn't succumb completely, she ultimately severed her connection to the Force, afraid she might. Of the two she's arguably the more interesting character, with a lot of similarities to Obi-wan's arc – a padawan lost to the Dark Side, racked with guilt for failing them and shut off from the Force due to doubts and fear.

(Image credit: EA)

However, Cal's the focus here so let's delve into who this Jedi is and why he's interesting right now. The obvious reason is that there just aren't many recognizable Jedi active in the years immediately after Order 66. The Obi-wan show can pull out odd characters here and there, like Nari – the Jedi in hiding that appeared in episode one just long enough to recognise the body later when the Inquisitors catch them – but big name appearances like Ben, Ashoka or even Luke are rare. With the Fallen Order game taking place five years after the end of the prequel, it puts Cal in a prime location for an important role on the Star Wars timeline.

Cal was originally a padawan under Jedi General Jaro Tapa during the Clone Wars. When Order 66 was executed, Tapal died saving Cal who managed to escape and go into hiding. During this Cal lost his own lightsaber and, as a result, ended up taking up the working half of his master's double bladed weapon after it was cut in half. For years he survived by living a secluded life as a scrapper on Bracca, a scrap planet devoted entirely to breaking down old starships. However, when the Inquisition came to Bracca in search of hidden Jedi, Cal was discovered and ended up on the run.

Stay Hidden

(Image credit: EA/Lucasfilm)

After barely surviving an encounter with Second Sister Cal was rescued by Cere Junda aboard the ship Mantis. Together they discovered an old droid, BD-1, that had belonged to

Cere's master, Eno Cordova. On it was a message from Cordova that stated he had hidden a Holocron list of Force-sensitive children. That set up the main plot for the game, where Cal and Cere set out to find the list with the initial intention of starting a new Jedi order. However, the list eventually fell into the hands of Second Sister, leading Cal to directly attack the Empire to retrieve it. The assault even saw Cal briefly meet Vader face to face, although it was Cere that fought him, allowing Cal to escape. Eventually, they were both rescued and decided to destroy the Holocron to protect the children rather than starting a new Jedi order.

(Image credit: EA)

While the Fallen Order game ends with Cal and Cere aboard the Mantis, wondering where to go next, we have some hints for the future from the upcoming sequel, Star Wars Jedi Survivor. That takes place another five years later, putting it exactly in Obi-Wan show territory, timing wise. We've only seen a teaser trailer so far but it shows a damaged, and apparently crashed Mantis, a possible Sith Lord, and a mysterious white haired humanoid in a long forgotten and apparently abandoned Bacta tank – presumably the 'survivor' in question. There's a lot of speculation as to who that is, with ideas ranging from The Force Unleashed's Starkiller or



Rahm Kota (although the times don't match up) through to Taron Malicos, a Fallen Jedi enemy from the first game, or Quinlan Vos, a Jedi from The Clone Wars series. However, given how overused cloning is in Star Wars Lore it could be almost anyone in that tank.

Where Cal Kestis ends up or goes in the future, he's clearly a Jedi that Disney sees potential in. There aren't many non-film Jedi that end up appearing in Galaxy's Edge with official Disney brand merchandise, or with a well known actor already cast to play them. It's just a matter of time to see where Cal's future lies.