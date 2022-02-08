Star Wars may have already spoiled Baby Yoda's big choice in The Book of Boba Fett

Baby Yoda's big choice between Jedi training with Luke Skywalker and more adventures with the Mandalorian may have already been spoiled… by Star Wars.

In The Book of Boba Fett episode 6, Luke tells Grogu that, if he accepts the lightsaber, he'll be the first student in the Jedi Master's new academy – and if he takes the Beskar chainmail, he'll go back to Din Djarin.

But, as it turns out, another piece of Star Wars media has already confirmed the identity of Luke's first student – and it isn't Baby Yoda. (H/T Screen Rant)

In the Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic book story, the titular dark sider reveals that he was actually the first pupil taught by his uncle Luke. That means that Grogu can't accept Yoda's lightsaber next episode, unless a retcon is on the cards.

Another plot hole has potentially been opened up by the scene: Yoda's lightsaber was lost in Revenge of the Sith, raising the question of just how Luke got hold of his former teacher's weapon. Star Wars creatives have conversely pointed out that it's entirely possible Yoda had more than one saber – and it's just as likely that the question of who counts as Luke's first pupil could be as easily explained away. After all, The Rise of Skywalker revealed Leia trained with Luke before Ben Solo was born, so it's possible Kylo Ren is mistaken, or Grogu can also learn without officially becoming a student.

Baby Yoda's choice will have a huge impact on the plot of The Mandalorian season 3, as well as the young Padawan/foundling's Star Wars future. There is a way that Grogu could choose both paths, though – but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

The Book of Boba Fett's finale drops imminently on Disney Plus. While you wait, check out our ultimate guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.