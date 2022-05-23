Stalker 2 development has reportedly resumed

Stalker 2 has seemingly resumed development in the midst of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report from OUTLET, a new message in the official Stalker 2 Discord community has updated fans on development of the sequel. Over the last weekend, a developer at GSC Game World replied to a fan in the Discord group, writing that "it continues" in reference to the sequel's development (as reported by Polish outlet GRYOnline).

Earlier this year, in the immediate wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kviv-based GSC Game World announced the development of Stalker 2 would be put on hold. A message from the development team reassured fans that work on the sequel would “definitely continue” at some point in the future.

Towards the end of the month, it was claimed that the majority of GSC Game World had shifted to working in the Czech Republic, and development of Stalker 2 would continue there for the foreseeable future. Although the news came from a report by a Czech-based outlet, GSC Game World itself never actually confirmed work would resume in the country.

Now though, it would appear we actually do have confirmation of development on Stalker 2 resuming. Earlier this year in January, you might recall GSC Game World decided to push back Stalker 2’s release date all the way to December 2022. Now though, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and with the entire development studio moving across Europe to continue work, it's unclear when the sequel could potentially launch.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.