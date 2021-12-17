Spider-Man: No Way Home may subtly reference 2014 Sony hack

Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived in cinemas, and already we're scouring every second to find more Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter eggs and references.

One surprise link, pointed out by Radio Times, links the new movie to the 2014 hacking of Sony Pictures, where a number of private company emails between studio executives were leaked online.

Now, before we go on, here's your spoiler warning – do not continue reading if you have not seen Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Still here? Then you've seen Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker return alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire's versions of the characters thanks to the new movie's multiverse. Garfield was, of course, in the Amazing Spider-Man movies, which were released around the time of the Sony hack.

One of the leaked emails concerned Garfield's Spider-Man and how to make the character appeal to a millennial audience.

"A rising trend we see with Millennials are the really extreme forms of experiential exercise like Tough Mudder…" one executive wrote to producer Amy Pascal around eight months before the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 . "Millennials will often post 'N.B.D' on their social media after doing it, as in No Big Deal, also known as the ‘humble brag’… wondering if Spidey could get into that in some way."

Now, this is where No Way Home comes in. At one point, towards the end of the movie, the three Peters are working together in the high school laboratory to find "cures" for their respective villains before they send them back to their home universes. Garfield's Parker says that he's already fixed the Lizard, so it's "no big deal" to do it again. He repeats this phrase several times. Coincidence? We don't think so. Either way, it's NBD...