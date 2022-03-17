Watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast break into laughter over and over again in the new gag reel

The Spider-Man: No Way Home gag reel is here, and it's packed with laughs.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see Spider-Men Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield breaking into laughter, goofs galore (including Holland knocking over a book case), villains breaking into dance, and even a hug between Maguire and Garfield. Aww.

The gag reel is included in the No Way Home digital release, which also includes a deleted scene that leaves the door open for a Maguire and Garfield return – though whether the duo will ever make a comeback remains anyone's guess. There's also a hidden bonus feature that you'll need to do a little digging to access.

"I don't know. I honestly don't know the answer to that question," Holland has said of the three Spideys reuniting. "Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We've done it once before. Will it happen? I don't know."

Holland's Spider-Man future is also unclear, with the actor revealing he doesn't know if he'll be back. Another trilogy may or may not be in the works, but it remains to be seen if that will make it to our screens. For now, the next MCU Spidey project will be the animated TV show Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will stream on Disney Plus.

Meanwhile, the MCU continues with Moon Knight, which starts streaming this March 30. It will be followed by Doctor Strange 2, which hits the big screen this May 6.

While you wait, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.