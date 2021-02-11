Someone’s playing Hades using pomegranates

A Hades player is attempting to play the game using pomegranates.

Yes, you read that correctly. As you can see below, controller modder Rudeism is putting together a controller made out of pomegranates, that actually allows him to play Supergiant's Hades.

SAT 1PM NZT / FRI 4PM PSTWEIRD CONTROLLERS ARE BACK ON @Twitch https://t.co/H1RBWnrrtp pic.twitter.com/5maLOqdYCCFebruary 11, 2021

In the brief clip just above, we can see the YouTube creator slicing and dicing a pomegranate, before attaching wires to the remaining chunks. The creator will be hitting these pomegranates to activate the "button" inputs for when he's playing Hades, thus allowing him to actually play the game.

I... don't really know what to say to this. "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they never stopped to think if they should," or something along those lines? Of course, we shouldn't be too surprised at this, after all, Rudeism did once create an Untitled Goose Game goose controller.

Anyway, the creation from Rudeism isn't far off from premiering in full. Tune in to the creator's YouTube channel tomorrow on February 12 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET to see how the pomegranate controller actually functions with Hades. Spoilers: I think it's about to get very messy.

We regularly cover very strange controllers here at Gamesradar, but this might be the strangest one yet. Earlier this month, we wrote about how a YouTuber had spliced together two GameCube controllers into one monstrous creation with dual analog sticks, which effectively created Frankenstein's controller for playing games like GoldenEye with two analog sticks.

Head over to our 25 best games of 2020 writeup to see why we ultimately picked Supergiant's Hades as our game of one very abnormal year.