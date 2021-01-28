Someone found the "proper way" to get the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Nodens' Arc bow

Someone finally found out how to get the AC Valhalla Nodens' Arc Bow the way Ubisoft intended.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago an Assassin's Creed Valhalla player stumbled across a way to get the absurdly powerful Isu bow simply by hacking away at a pile of rocks, which narrative director Darby McDevitt soon clarified wasn't Ubisoft's intended method. "FYI this is a clever brute force hack, not the 'proper' way to get this bow. There is an 'in world' way to achieve it," McDevitt wrote.

Today, YouTuber Access The Animus declared victory in the race to find out how you're "supposed to" find the AC Valhalla Nodens' Arc Isu bow. In a video explainer, ATA goes over the various steps required to get the OP bow, and well, you still need to smash the rocks, but with a specific sword and at a specific time of day.

Without minimizing the impressive detective work by ATA, the answer to finding the Nodens' Arc bow the right way lies in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition steelbook. The materials contain clues written in Isu that ATA was able to decode with the help of a few friendly clues from the creator of the Isu language and Ubisoft Associate Game Director, Antoine Henry.

Be sure to check out the full video up top, as Ubisoft's mystery is astoundingly cryptic and ATA deserves credit for cracking the code, but here's the quick and dirty: you need to get the Excalibur sword, go to the same pile of rocks used in the hack, and bash away right at sunset.

I'm not sure how anyone would've found this out organically, much less someone without the Collector's Edition materials to find the clues, but this is an incredible feat of perseverance by ATA nonetheless.

Here's our complete Assassin's Creed Valhalla guide on solving any of the other mysteries and challenges you might be struggling with.