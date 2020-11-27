Sling deal gets you an extra month of live TV free for a 1 month sub

If you're looking to cut the cable, or are hearing the siren call of live TV after lockdown-binging the entire Netflix catalog, Sling TV's Black Friday deal will get you set up with two months for the price of one. The deal is specifically targeted toward new subscribers, but if you'd tried Sling in the past and still want to benefit from the BOGO you could always just make a new account and see if you can still get in.

Sling BOGO subscription deal: Sign up for one month at $30 and get your next month free (save $30) - just scroll down a bit to see the offer.

If you're not familiar with its offering, Sling isn't another on-demand streaming service (though if you're looking for another one of those to try, you can get a year of Hulu for just $2 a month ). Instead, it gives you access to a selection of more than 50 live TV channels so you can catch news, sports, and more straight through your set-top box or smart TV. Handily, it also comes with a free Cloud DVR that allows you to easily record up to 10 hours of programming for later viewing, so you can still get some on-demand goodness when it fits your schedule better.

At its base price of $30 a month, Sling lets you choose between Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Both include a standard selection of channels including AMC, A&E, and Cartoon Network, while Blue includes a slightly broader selection with up to three device streams at once instead of only one. If you prefer, you can pay extra for a combo with both.

Sling BOGO subscription: $59.98 $29.99 for two months

Get live TV in your home with access to more than 50 channels and an included Cloud DVR to make sure you don't miss your favorite shows. This deal gives you a free month just for signing up for the first - scroll down a bit to see the deal.View Deal

