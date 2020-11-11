Singles Day 11.11 sales 光棍节: Alibaba, Best Buy, Amazon, and more are live now

The Singles Day 11.11 sales are here, also known as 光棍节 in China where the world's biggest sales event originally came from a few years ago. That's right folks, globally, retailers actually make more from Singles Day deals than the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals combined.

Alibaba and AliExpress are the biggest Chinese merchants with online stores around the world and will be key places to check out. But we're also seeing the big western brands make a better effort this year, with Best Buy launching a 'Treat Yourself sale'.

And treating yourself is basically the point of Singles Day. The sales event was popularized by Alibaba to tie in with Singles Day, a day created in the 90s by single students to be held for single folks to go and party together (it being on November 11 was to tie-in with the 11.11 date with all the single 1s).

Much like Valentine's Day, savvy retailers soon cottoned on and used it to encourage shoppers to treat themselves to something a little special. And as bargain fans who love to splurge on the latest tech and gadgets, we're very much on board. Well, after we've tracked down a PS5 deal or Xbox Series X bundle. There might be some hot offers for gamers today, but if not, be sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming deals page.

Let's see what's happening though right now. And happy Singles Day, folks!

The best Singles Day 11.11 sales 光棍节

AliExpress 'Hot Brands, hotter deals'

Alibaba - the biggest Singles Day retailer

Despite being the name synonymous with Singles Day sale, Alibaba's US page seems to be a little light on enthusiasm for the sale, especially compared to Ali Express above. Best Buy has some much more attractive offers below though.

Best Buy Treat Yourself Sale

Now we're talking. Best Buy is well and truly into the Black Friday spirit already, which lines up beautifully if you're looking to buy something for yourself or get some early Christmas shopping done. If you want big discounts on some of the most recognizable brands in tech, this is the place to shop for TVs, laptops, phones, appliances smart tech, gaming, cameras, and more.

Amazon Holiday Dash event

Amazon is getting into the early Black Friday spirit too with an ongoing Holiday Dash sale. The deals change every day on toys, gaming, computing, beauty, fashion, Amazon devices, and more. Check out the full selection via the link.

Walmart Deals for Days event

Walmart was already running lots of hot offers, but it's actually starting another sale from 7pm ET tonight that essentially marks the start of its Black Friday campaign, so well worth coming back as an ad-scan preview shows massive price cuts on laptops, TVs, robot vacuums, projectors, and more. If you're a regular shopper at Walmart, it might be worth picking up a Walmart Plus membership free trial too.

Newegg Black Friday Sale is live

Newegg is another store going early with it's Black Friday deal and is one of the best places online to shop for computing deals like PC part upgrades, new monitors, and accessories. If you just need a new gaming PC or gaming laptop this place is well worth a look too.

