Shrek 4 is better than Sex

Shrek retained his ogre crown at the box office this weekend, with Shrek Forever After fending off opening numbers Sex And The City 2 and Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time to hold onto the number one spot.

It was a disappointment for the SATC gals, whose previous outing in movieland opened to the trill of $57m. The ladies had to settle for second place this time, taking $32m in comparison to Shrek ’s $43m - no doubt thanks to widespread accusations of the fab foursome’s latest featuring some off-colour remarks about life in Abu Dhabi.

Prince Of Persia debuted in third place with $30m, while Iron Man 2 slipped from second place to fourth with $16m (and an impressive total haul of $274m). Robin Hood rounded out the top five with a feeble-ish $10m.

Amanda Seyfried’s Letters To Juliet went from fourth to sixth with almost half that at $5.9m, while Just Wright took a teeny $2.2m.

Date Night again barely budged in the box office line up, moving from seventh to eighth and a declining return of $1.7m (and a total of $9.3m), while last week’s massive flop McGruber took ninth place with $1.4m.

How To Train Your Dragon remained in the top ten – but only just – with a gross of just over $1m, more than likely signalling its final week in the charts. Not bad considering it was released way back in March.

What did you check out this weekend?