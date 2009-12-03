SFX NEEDS YOU! Your Chance To Quiz The Masters Wife

It’s a Fannish Inquisition, SFX website-style! Next week, SFX will be interviewing Alexandra Moen, who plays Lucy Saxon, the Master’s wife in Doctor Who. She last appeared in the season three two-part finalé “The Sound Of Drums”/“The Last Of The Time Lords", and (as we know from the trailers) she’s back in “The End Of Time". She also appears as Emily in Hotel Babylon, which isn’t exactly fantasy but certainly seems to take place in some freaky parallel universe…

And we're giving you the chance to tell us the questions you want us to ask her!

Submit your questions using the comments section below, and we'll get through as many as we can in the time available.

Cheers

SFX