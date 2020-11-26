Get a Secretlab Black Friday gaming chair deal for less - save up to $100 / £70

If you move quickly, you can save yourself a lot of money on top-quality seats thanks to the Secretlab Black Friday deals. More specifically, you can save up to $100 / £70 on certain models right now - including the recent 2020 range. These offers are appearing as part of the weekend-long Black Friday gaming deals event, so they'll end soon.

With everyone spending a lot more time at home right now, the Secretlab Black Friday deals have good timing; gaming chairs like this are ideal for work or play. In fact, the 2020 range top our list of the best gaming chairs overall. And because they're reduced by so much, it's a win-win situation.

The most eye-catching item of the Secretlab Black Friday sale would be the Softweave Omega 2020. It's had its price slashed by $70 overall, tumbling to $369 instead of $439 (or $460, if you were to buy anywhere other than Secretlab's website). With a more breathable material cover and memory foam cushioning, it's a premium seat in every sense of the word.

You can also get $100 off chairs lined with NAPA leather. They're more expensive overall, but because they're using "the same material preferred by luxury automobiles and boutique bags, the Secretlab NAPA leather is buttery smooth, supple, and exceptionally cool to the touch." We've not tried it ourselves, but our experiences with Secretlab products have been universally good so we imagine those promises won't be far off the mark.

Want to look for yourself? We've listed some quick links below. You'll find plenty of the beautiful licensed versions on sale too with designs inspired by the likes of League of Legends, Game of Thrones, Overwatch, Batman, and more. Or you can opt for some of the more basic color patterns available if you'd like something a bit more subtle in the room.

As we mentioned in our Secretlab Omega 2020 review, it's "the most versatile gaming chair on the market." Indeed, it's perfect for a day of work or a long gaming session at the end of the day. Because there are so many styles to choose from, you'll probably find one to suit you.

It's worth checking out the Razer Iskur or the Respawn Specter for much the same reason; they're superb seats from some of the best in the business. Hopefully, they'll also get some discounts during the Black Friday sales.

